Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center.

Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized cancer survivors, doctors, researchers and all those committed to finding a cure.

The Badgers never trailed Sunday, jumping to a 12-3 lead in the opening minutes. and opening the advantage to 13 by intermission. The lead would swell to 29 points as Wisconsin shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 9-for-24 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range.

True freshmen guards King and Brad Davison were extremely effective offensively, combining for 30 points on 9-for-16 shooting (4-for-8 from 3-point range). Davison got his first career start, filling in for injured point guard D'Mitrik Trice (ankle).

Junior Khalil Iverson and King also took turns at the lead guard spot on Sunday. Khalil Iverson and Andy Van Vliet chipped in 11 points each to round out the double-digit scorers for the Badgers, who tip off their regular season Friday against South Carolina State at 6 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center.

