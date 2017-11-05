Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

Posted: Updated:
MADISON -

Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center.

Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized cancer survivors, doctors, researchers and all those committed to finding a cure.

The Badgers never trailed Sunday, jumping to a 12-3 lead in the opening minutes. and opening the advantage to 13 by intermission. The lead would swell to 29 points as Wisconsin shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 9-for-24 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range.

True freshmen guards King and Brad Davison were extremely effective offensively, combining for 30 points on 9-for-16 shooting (4-for-8 from 3-point range). Davison got his first career start, filling in for injured point guard D'Mitrik Trice (ankle).

Junior Khalil Iverson and King also took turns at the lead guard spot on Sunday. Khalil Iverson and Andy Van Vliet chipped in 11 points each to round out the double-digit scorers for the Badgers, who tip off their regular season Friday against South Carolina State at 6 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>
    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>

  • Cambridge's Kenseth Plans Time off in 2018, Not Calling it Retirement

    Cambridge's Kenseth Plans Time off in 2018, Not Calling it Retirement

    Matt Kenseth says he will be taking time off in 2018, though the former NASCAR Cup Series champion isn't using the word retirement. Kenseth said Saturday that it's accurate to say that he's no longer actively searching for a ride in NASCAR's top series. Erik Jones is replacing Kenseth at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, wasn't able to land another job. He was eliminated from championship contention after the second round of this year's playoff. Kenseth ...More >>
    Matt Kenseth says he will be taking time off in 2018, though the former NASCAR Cup Series champion isn't using the word retirement. Kenseth said Saturday that it's accurate to say that he's no longer actively searching for a ride in NASCAR's top series. Erik Jones is replacing Kenseth at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, wasn't able to land another job. He was eliminated from championship contention after the second round of this year's playoff. Kenseth ...More >>

  • #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>
    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>

  • #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

  • Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

    Badgers Clinch Spot in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

    College Park, MD - It's been a long time coming and the Wisconsin men's soccer team finally got its revenge on Maryland, taking down the Terrapins, 2-1 for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Badgers (9-4-4 overall, 4-3-1 Big Ten) used a late goal in the final four minutes of the game to upset the fourth-seeded Terrapins (10-5-3, 5-1-2), who were ranked 23rd in the latest national poll. Senior Mark Segb...More >>
    College Park, MD - It's been a long time coming and the Wisconsin men's soccer team finally got its revenge on Maryland, taking down the Terrapins, 2-1 for the first time in program history on Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Badgers (9-4-4 overall, 4-3-1 Big Ten) used a late goal in the final four minutes of the game to upset the fourth-seeded Terrapins (10-5-3, 5-1-2), who were ranked 23rd in the latest national poll. Senior Mark Segb...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.