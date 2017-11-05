Democrats canvass for support as Walker announces bid for 3rd te - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Democrats canvass for support as Walker announces bid for 3rd term

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democrats across Wisconsin used Gov. Scott Walker's campaign announcement weekend to take action.

They're calling their series of events "1 Year 2 Win", to strike up a conversation the community about the future of the Democratic party in the 2018 election.

"We have canvases going, talking to people in the community on what Gov. Walker has done to our state and looking forward to a new direction next year," said Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, a Democratic state lawmaker from Middleton.

Organizers say canvassing is important because it's a personal way to discuss details of what matters to voters in Wisconsin.

