Cambridge boys close to winning $30,000 cafeteria makeover with Uncle Ben's kids cooking challenge

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) --A Cambridge family is crossing their fingers they'll take home some big money and a big cafeteria makeover at Cambridge Elementary School.

A few months back, mom Kristin Grinder whipped up a fun dish she thought might be worthy of Uncle Ben's Beginner's Cooking Challenge. Sons, Gordie and Sammy entered the competition with high-hopes; they now have one of the top 5 competing dishes.

"Always figure there is gonna be a time when we can follow the recipe precisely, but the kids add their own little swing to things," Grinder said.

The Grinder Boys Teriyaki Chicken features a pineapple base and a bunch of Uncle Ben's rice.

Grinder says the family was shocked the recipe was picked, but is hopeful it will beat the other entries to win the $30,000 cafeteria makeover. She'd like to see lunchroom murals extended with the cash.

Click here for “Gordie is Sprinkling A Little Aloha Magic Onto Our Meal” and “Aloha Uncle Ben.”

You can vote for both boys and the special dish the end of the day (November 6th).