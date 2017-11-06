Pancreatic Cancer Action Network spotlights urgent need for early detection

MADISON (WKOW) -- November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is urging the nation to demand better for patients.

On Monday, Niketa Rae Miller with the Madison affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network stopped by Wake Up to talk about risk factors and symptoms of a disease that is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

Pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer where survival rates are in the single digits. Just 9 percent of people with the disease survive longer than five years. This year, more than 53,000 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease. That’s more than 145 people who will hear the news every single day.

There is no screening test or early detection methods for pancreatic cancer. Most patients are diagnosed when the disease has spread outside of the pancreas and surgery is no longer an option.

To help raise awareness, people are encouraged to wear Purple on November 16th, World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

