Trump says Texas shooting result of 'mental health problem' not US gun laws

TOKYO (CNN & AP) -- President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes the Texas church shooting was caused by a "mental health problem," not an issue with gun laws in the United States.

President Trump spoke just hours after the shooting in Tokyo. Speaking to reporters, he said his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. This includes an 8 months pregnant Chrystal Holcombe and three of her children. Trump's answer on gun violence came in response to a question about whether he believed gun control measures were the answer to the Texas shooting.

"This is a guns situation. I mean, we could go into it but it's a little bit soon to go into it. But fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction otherwise it would have been as bad as it was...it would have been much worse. But...this is a mental health problem at the highest level. It's a very, very sad event," President Trump said.

President Trump also says the preliminary reports note the shooter was a 'very deranged individual.'

The President also pledging his administrations full support to the Texas and local authorities.