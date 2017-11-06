Texas gunman's in-laws attended church where 26 killed

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (CNN/AP) -- The gunman in Sunday’s church mass shooting had in-laws who attended the church, but those in-laws were not present at the time of the massacre.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt revealed those details to CNN affiliate Spectrum News Austin, Monday morning.

The in-laws came to the church after hearing about the shooting Sunday. The attack in Sutherland Springs left 26 people dead, including the visiting pastor, Tackitt said.

“I think nearly everyone had some type of injury,” the sheriff said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suggested there may have been a connection between the gunman and the Baptist church, but didn't go into much detail.

Abbott tells ABC's "Good Morning America" he expects people will learn about any such link "in a few days."

"I don't think this was just a random act of violence," Abbott told anchor George Stephanopoulos. But when pressed to elaborate on his connection theory, the governor replied that "it's very important that law enforcement have the ability ... to tie the loose ends of this investigation up."

He called the man, identified by a U.S. official and one in law enforcement as Devin Kelley, "a very deranged individual."