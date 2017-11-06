Three teens arrested after sandwiches stolen from delivery driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three robbers stole a bag of sandwiches Saturday from a delivery driver who had pulled to the side of the road to check for directions..

Peter NJ Conley, 17, Geiontae G. Glosson, 18, and Kierre M. Washington, 17, all of Madison, face charges of being party to a crime - robbery/use of force.

The deliver driver, who works for Crostinin Sandwiches had pulled over on Superior Street about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2017 when his passenger door swung open and a robber said, "Look I am going to need all this," according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The robber then grabbed the keys from the ignition and tried to take the delivery driver's cell phone, however the driver was able to maintain possession of it, police say.

The suspect then took the bags of sandwiches and fled to a nearby car containing two other teens.

The driver then called a description of the getaway car and its plate number.

A police officer spotted the car and pulled it over near E. Johnson Street and N. Paterson Street. The stolen food was inside and the three occupants were arrested and face charges of being party to a crime of robbery.