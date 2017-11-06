Winter weather awareness week: car safety checklist

MADISON (WKOW) - The majority of cold weather related deaths happen when people are away from home, so stocking your car before winter weather moves in may be your last line of defense to make sure you're safe. Here's what officials with the national weather service say you need to keep in your trunk for a "worst case scenario" situation.

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit

Shovel

Ice scraper and brush

Blankets

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Jumper cables

Sand or kitty litter for traction in case you get stuck in the snow

It's also a good idea to check and see if your tires have enough traction--as they're the only thing keeping you on the road and out of a snowbank.

An easy test to do is the penny trick: insert a penny into your tire's tread with Lincoln's being upside down. If you can see his entire head, your tread is too low, and it's time to get new tires.



For a full list of items you need in your vehicle & your home to stay safe this winter, click here.