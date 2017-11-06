Winter weather awareness week: car safety checklist - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Winter weather awareness week: car safety checklist

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) - The majority of cold weather related deaths happen when people are away from home, so stocking your car before winter weather moves in may be your last line of defense to make sure you're safe. Here's what officials with the national weather service say you need to keep in your trunk for a "worst case scenario" situation.

  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Shovel
  • Ice scraper and brush
  • Blankets
  • Non-perishable food
  • Bottled water
  • Jumper cables
  • Sand or kitty litter for traction in case you get stuck in the snow

It's also a good idea to check and  see if your tires have enough traction--as they're the only thing keeping you on the road and out of a snowbank.

An easy test to do is the penny trick: insert a penny into your tire's tread with Lincoln's being upside down. If you can see his entire head, your tread is too low, and it's time to get new tires.

For a full list of items you need in your vehicle & your home to stay safe this winter, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.