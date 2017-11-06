Shooting may have stemmed from domestic dispute, authorities say

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said Monday that the mass shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene leads them to believe that Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his car. He had been chased by armed bystanders.

They say Kelley also used his cellphone to tell his father that he had been shot and didn’t think he would survive.

Authorities say a Kelley, armed with an assault rifle, opened fire inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people who ranged in age from 5 to 72.

The mass shooting occurred Sunday morning, Nov. 5, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.