Shooting may have stemmed from domestic dispute, authorities say

Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
A Cambridge family is crossing their fingers they'll take home some big money and a big cafeteria makeover at Cambridge Elementary School.More >>
A Rockford Police officer has died following an early-morning accident Sunday, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
Sun Prairie Police say officers responded to the restaurant at 710 W. Main about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery.More >>
A Northwest Wisconsin man is, so far, the only Republican who's announced a bid to run against incumbent Scott Walker.More >>
State Education Superintendent Tony Evers says Wisconsin’s economic stagnation will continue under a third Walker term.More >>
You know how nice it is to have a warm home to go to when it’s cold and nasty outside? Animals like to snuggle too. And if you’re not careful, it’ll be your house they’ll see as shelter from the cold.More >>
A 28-year-old Madison driver is in hot water after running away from a traffic stop.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office believe both speed and alcohol were factors in a single vehicle serious injury crash in the Town of Elba.More >>
Kids had a chance to share their Halloween hauls around the world today. Unity Point Health Meriter hosted its annual Halloween candy trade in party Saturday.More >>
A Verona man is dead after rolling his vehicle in Dane County Saturday evening.More >>
