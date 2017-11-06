Police release photo of man suspected in Sun Prairie restaurant robbery

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say was involved in a robbery at Sir Hobo’s restaurant Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 710 W. Main about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 for a report of a robbery, according to a Sun Prairie Police Department news release.

An employee told police a person came in and demanded money from the cash register, but didn't show a weapon. The suspect then left with cash before officers arrived.

No one was injured.

Police described the suspect as a black male, age 30 – 40, 5’09”-5’10”, with a solid build, shaved head, full mustache and beard that ends at the top of the ears and a pink birthmark on the left side of his forehead where his hairline would probably be.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a gray jacket with black collar, shoulders, and sleeves, gold chain, blue jeans with faded areas, black athletic shoes with white soles and red highlights.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can call the Sun Prairie Police at (608) 837-7336 or phone anonymously at (608) 837-6300.