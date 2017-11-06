Sheriff releases names in deadly crash between combine and SUV

Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.More >>
Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.More >>
Johnson Creek farmer Duwe wants drivers to be more aware of farm machinery on the roads.More >>
Johnson Creek farmer Duwe wants drivers to be more aware of farm machinery on the roads.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
A Cambridge family is crossing their fingers they'll take home some big money and a big cafeteria makeover at Cambridge Elementary School.More >>
A Cambridge family is crossing their fingers they'll take home some big money and a big cafeteria makeover at Cambridge Elementary School.More >>