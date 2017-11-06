Sheriff releases names in deadly crash between combine and SUV

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a farming combine and SUV.

The SUV, a Toyota Rav4, was driven by Brian J. Schantz, 57, Cottage Grove. His passengers were Ildred G. Schantz, 90, Honolulu, Hawaii and Alan I. Schantz, 60, cottage grove.

All three died in the crash.

The John Deere combine was being operated by Donna J. Martin, 74, Waterloo, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, on County Highway B about a 1/2 mile west of Stoney Creek Road near Lake Mills.

The crash is still under investigation, and details of the crash have not yet been made public.