West side neighborhood hit with three separate home burglaries

MADISON (WKOW) -- A west side neighborhood was hit with three separate burglaries Saturday night and Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Burglaries first were reported on Parklawn Place and Charles Lane.

The third, and most recent bulglary, was reported on Mineral Point Road when a resident arrived home Sunday after a night away.

The homeowner discovered that someone forced open two doors: one to the garage and a second to the door between it and the house. Money and electronics were stolen.

The Madison Police Department's Burglary Crime Unit will look to see if the cases are connected.
 

