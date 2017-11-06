Madison church considers adding armed guards to services

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison church is reacting to the deadly church shooing Sunday in Texas by considering a dramatic step to increase security.

Pastor Nic Gibson of Highpoint Church says he is in favor of having armed, undercover guards at church services. However, the plan is complicated because the church has also a school, and federal law prohibits guns in schools, Gibson said.

Gibson said it's unclear if the ban would also apply to church services, so he will bring a proposal to the board for consideration.

Gibson says the church has considered armed guards at their services for a while, but the deadly shooting Sunday in Texas has added a new sense of urgency.

