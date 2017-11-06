Madison church considers adding armed guards to services, others make security plan

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.More >>
An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>
An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>
Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.More >>
Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.More >>
Last month, an Oelwein man celebrated a birthday he says he will never forget.More >>
Last month, an Oelwein man celebrated a birthday he says he will never forget.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
People are always looking to make their lives easier and now we're close to having appliances do all the work for us. Technology has come a long way since the "Clap On" light or a coffee machine with a timer.More >>
People are always looking to make their lives easier and now we're close to having appliances do all the work for us. Technology has come a long way since the "Clap On" light or a coffee machine with a timer.More >>
A local service organization is upset that a local high school won't publicize their college scholarship offer. But the district says it's because the local Lions Club is making a demand they can't legally.More >>
A local service organization is upset that a local high school won't publicize their college scholarship offer. But the district says it's because the local Lions Club is making a demand they can't legally.More >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say was involved in a robbery at Sir Hobo’s restaurant Sunday morning.More >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say was involved in a robbery at Sir Hobo’s restaurant Sunday morning.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The majority of cold weather related deaths happen when people are away from home, so stocking your car before winter weather moves in may be your last line of defense to make sure you're safe.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The majority of cold weather related deaths happen when people are away from home, so stocking your car before winter weather moves in may be your last line of defense to make sure you're safe.More >>
A west side neighborhood was hit with three separate burglaries Saturday night and Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.More >>
A west side neighborhood was hit with three separate burglaries Saturday night and Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.More >>
A Cambridge family is crossing their fingers they'll take home some big money and a big cafeteria makeover at Cambridge Elementary School.More >>
A Cambridge family is crossing their fingers they'll take home some big money and a big cafeteria makeover at Cambridge Elementary School.More >>
Democrats across Wisconsin used Gov. Scott Walker's campaign announcement weekend to take action.More >>
Democrats across Wisconsin used Gov. Scott Walker's campaign announcement weekend to take action.More >>
The governor is launching his re-election campaign at a factory outside of Milwaukee.More >>
The governor is launching his re-election campaign at a factory outside of Milwaukee.More >>