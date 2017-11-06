Madison church considers adding armed guards to services, others make security plan

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Madison church is reacting to the deadly church shooing Sunday in Texas by considering a dramatic step to increase security.

Pastor Nic Gibson of High Point Church says he is in favor of having armed, undercover guards at church services. However, the plan is complicated because the church has also a school, and federal law prohibits guns in schools, Gibson said.

Gibson said it's unclear if the ban would also apply to church services, so he will bring a proposal to the board for consideration.

"It's probably better to have security than not, especially if they're very well trained which is what we're shooting for," said Gibson.

Guards would blend in at services with their weapons hidden. But Pastor Gibson says he'll leave it up to the church to decide.

"I've already had people today that I've talked to -- they would've been against it before the shooting and now they're for it," said Gibson.

He says the church has considered armed guards at their services for a while, but the deadly shooting Sunday in Texas has added a new sense of urgency.

Meanwhile, at Sugar River United Methodist Church in Verona, congregation leaders are trying to come up with a plan to keep their people safe.

"We don't have a specific policy for an act of violence like this," said Jamie Day, the director of Children and Youth Ministries at the church.

She never would've thought a church would be targeted.

"As safe and secure as we believe this is, our sanctuary -- you don't know," said Day.

The dialogue is underway, and they're in contact with Verona's police department to seek advice.

Back at High Point Church, the board will bring up the idea on armed security guards at a meeting in mid-November.