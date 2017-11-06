College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -

For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

The Badgers (13-5-2 overall, 6-3-2 Big Ten) will host Toledo (12-7-3 overall, 6-3-2 MAC) on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT) at the McClimon Soccer Complex in the opening round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.  Ticket information will be announced later this week.

This year’s tournament will be Wisconsin’s 20th appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Badgers currently hold a 15-18-2 all-time tournament record.

Wisconsin did not meet Toledo in the regular season, but has seen the Rockets two times in program history. The Badgers lead the all-time series 2-0-0 with one game being played at home and one on the road.

The last time Wisconsin and Toledo faced off was a 4-2 victory for the Badgers on Oct. 15, 2000.

Women’s soccer’s 2017 College Cup will take place Dec. 1 and 3 in Orlando, Florida at the Orlando City Stadium.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

