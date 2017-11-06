School won't publicize scholarship over citizenship requirement

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A local service organization is upset that a local high school won't publicize their college scholarship offer.

But the district says it's because the local Lions Club is making a demand they can't legally cooperate with regarding the citizenship status of students who apply.

For 20 years the Lake Mason Lions Club has offered a $500 college scholarship to a senior at Wisconsin Dells High School.

But when the district asked if there should be any changes to this year's offer, they were alarmed at what the Lions sent back.

The person submitting the scholarship to the school district underlined the citizenship requirement.

Principal Hugh Gaston says it goes against the school's mission statement but also against federal regulations to ask about a student's legal status.

