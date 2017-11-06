City of Madison's Streets Division increases hours to keep up wi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City of Madison's Streets Division increases hours to keep up with demand

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting Monday, the City of Madison's Streets Division will begin working extended shifts in order to collect yard waste, and keep up with keeping streets and yards clean. 

The hope is to keep leaves and other organic waste out of rainfall ponding which causes phosphorus runoff into lakes and streams.

Phosphorus then feeds blue green algae, releasing toxins that can be deadly to people, and pets.

Crews will be working 10 hour days to keep pace with the increase of yard waste as leaves finish falling for the season, and will continue for as long as the weather allows.

People who want to use the curbside collection service are encouraged to use the pickup schedule maps on the Streets Division's yard waste website.

