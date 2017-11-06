Smart homes are the future

MADISON (WKOW) -- People are always looking to make their lives easier and now we're close to having appliances do all the work for us.



Technology has come a long way since the "Clap On" light or a coffee machine with a timer.



Dan Ackerman of CNET says homes are already being designed to be smart. Those coffee makers will now turn on the second you wake up. There is now a refrigerator that shows you what is inside or doors that unlock only for you.



The first step to a smart home is an Amazon Echo or Google Home. It can help you make a shopping list or let you know if you'll need an umbrella or sweatshirt.



Ackerman says you shouldn't be so concerned that you don't give the technology a try. You can always turn the device off or mute it if you're not using it.