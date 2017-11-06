Missing dog mystery in Grant County ends sadly

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.

Social media posts by Jennifer Becker and family members over the Sunday disappearance of six year old German Shepherd mix Dakota went viral. A Grant County Sheriff's investigator followed leads.



Becker says she briefly let out Dakota and her other dog, Houston, while she was inside the house, only to discover a car pulling out of her driveway, and on to Highway 18, as she peered out a window. Becker believed Dakota had been taken by someone in the car.



"Dogs are family members, they are a huge part of people's lives." Becker says. "It's terrible for have this one taken from ours."



The widespread Facebook presence of the story of Dakota led to someone who traveled Highway 18 at the time of the dog's disappearance to contact Becker. Kerith Straka says she saw both dogs in the middle of the road, and she and other drivers slowed down, but one approaching car crested a hill and appeared to hit Dakota.



"Should I have honked the horn...stuck my arm out to slow the car down?" Straka says. "You have all these after thoughts."



Straka says she and her husband were headed to an event for a cancer victim in Fennimore, and believed the car that struck the dog was stopping to help the animal.



"I just feel horrible, that I didn't stop and go back myself," Straka says.



Becker says Straka's information prompted family members to search a longer stretch of the highway's ditch, where they discovered Dakota's body.



"I wouldn't have seen them in the road, because I was upstairs," Becker says. The home was new to Becker, family members, and the dogs, and a brand new stake and lead purchased by Becker was still in its packaging.



Becker says her daughter had Dakota as a puppy, with the dog coming to live with Becker when her daughter's housing changed. Mother and daughter now live together, and their sadness over the loss of their family pet is tempered by many, good memories.





