Setup for Holiday Fantasy in Lights begins

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.More >>
Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.More >>
Authorities say the gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing 26 and injuring about 20, had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
Jefferson County authorities have confirmed three people died in a collision between a farming combine and an SUV Friday evening.More >>
Last month, an Oelwein man celebrated a birthday he says he will never forget.More >>
Last month, an Oelwein man celebrated a birthday he says he will never forget.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.More >>
Democrats across Wisconsin used Gov. Scott Walker's campaign announcement weekend to take action.More >>
Democrats across Wisconsin used Gov. Scott Walker's campaign announcement weekend to take action.More >>
The governor is launching his re-election campaign at a factory outside of Milwaukee.More >>
The governor is launching his re-election campaign at a factory outside of Milwaukee.More >>
The gun deer hunt in Wisconsin starts in just two weeks and officials are helping you get ready.More >>
The gun deer hunt in Wisconsin starts in just two weeks and officials are helping you get ready.More >>
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Thais Parkinson's home was burglarized during Labor Day Weekend. Her three-wheeled bicycle, which she used often to get around town, was taken out of her home garage on Oak Street.More >>
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Thais Parkinson's home was burglarized during Labor Day Weekend. Her three-wheeled bicycle, which she used often to get around town, was taken out of her home garage on Oak Street.More >>
Sun Prairie Police say officers responded to the restaurant at 710 W. Main about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery.More >>
Sun Prairie Police say officers responded to the restaurant at 710 W. Main about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery.More >>
A Northwest Wisconsin man is, so far, the only Republican who's announced a bid to run against incumbent Scott Walker.More >>
A Northwest Wisconsin man is, so far, the only Republican who's announced a bid to run against incumbent Scott Walker.More >>
State Education Superintendent Tony Evers says Wisconsin’s economic stagnation will continue under a third Walker term.More >>
State Education Superintendent Tony Evers says Wisconsin’s economic stagnation will continue under a third Walker term.More >>
You know how nice it is to have a warm home to go to when it’s cold and nasty outside? Animals like to snuggle too. And if you’re not careful, it’ll be your house they’ll see as shelter from the cold.More >>
You know how nice it is to have a warm home to go to when it’s cold and nasty outside? Animals like to snuggle too. And if you’re not careful, it’ll be your house they’ll see as shelter from the cold.More >>