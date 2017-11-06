Setup for Holiday Fantasy in Lights begins

MADISON (WKOW) -- It may only be November, but there are already signs that the holiday season is upon us.

On Monday, setup for the 29th annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights began. The light show is put on each year by The Electric Group, along with volunteers.

Nearly 160 electricians will work Nov. 6, 7, and 13 to get the lights ready at Olin Park in Madison.

"The show really is growing each year," said Event Coordinator Kelly Slack. "We get several new displays each year so (it takes) more and more time to set it up."

Volunteers will flip the lights on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. The lights will be on from dusk until dawn from then until Jan. 2.

Booths will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. each evening, where you can pick up a free candy cane.

To make a donation to the event you may mail a check payable to: