Middleton Police look for suspect in armed bank robbery

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police in Middleton are looking for a suspect they say robbed the Associated Bank on Allen Boulevard in Middleton Monday.

Police say the incident happened at 2:00 pm after being notified of an armed robbery. Employees told police the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded money before running away.

The suspect is described as being around 6' tall, and was wearing a black mask with a skull on it. If you have any information you're asked to contact Middleton Police at 608-824-7304 or text at 608-824-7300.