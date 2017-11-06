Madison Police investigate burglary; and whether it's related to a string of others in area

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a burglary after 60 year old man came home to find his home had been broken into.

Police say the incident happened on the 4500 block of Mineral Point Road, the third in a string of burglaries reported in that same area between Saturday and Sunday.

Police say the victim had arrived home after a night away to find two doors forced open with money and electronics missing.

Police say their Burglary Crime Unit is looking into whether the cases are connected.