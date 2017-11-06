Local entrepreneurs launch caregiver app during first-ever Wisconsin Startup Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monday marks the start to the first-ever Wisconsin Startup Week, to empower and educate aspiring business owners across the state.

It's an effort by organizations all over Wisconsin to spread the wealth of entrepreneurial knowledge.



As the week kicks off, two Madison area women are launching their first business together, as part of the future of entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.



Deb Thompson's son with autism inspired her to become a business owner.



"I've always, since he was little, kept thinking, if something happened to me, how would somebody know how to take care of him and what would happen to him?" Thompson told 27 News.



She teamed up with Laura Berkner to develop Stimmi, an app for parents of kids with disabilities to share critical information with caregivers, like how to communicate with the child or understand them.

"As a caregiver, I’ve had people have difficulties or be upset if you don’t know what their language is, or how to interpret what they need. It's hard," Berkner said. "We recognize that this is something that could just change the lives of so many people."

The two were able to start up their own business in just over a year, with support from the entrepreneur community in Madison, including help from Bunker Labs, an organization supporting veterans who want to become business owners. Thompson's husband is a retired military member.

Madison is one of 10 cities hosting events for Wisconsin Startup Week, along with Beloit. Madison is competitive among similar cities in the U.S., but a report by Kauffman Foundation released in May, found Wisconsin is lacking overall in startups, ranking 50th in the nation for the third straight year.



Heather Wentler, an organizer of Startup Week events, says she hopes strong growth in Madison will inspire other communities to create better resources for entrepreneurs.



"People don't know how to find the right type of organization to help empower them or move them along through their different phases of business growth, and that's something we've really already established well in Madison," Wentler said. "How do we find ways to work with these other ecosystems across the state, whether that be providing services or finding ways to collaborate to create a much stronger network."

Events will focus on networking and how to launch a business. Click here for a list of public events going on for Wisconsin Startup Week.

Connections made at networking events turned an idea into reality for Thompson and Berkner.

"We found that every time we go to an event, we find a connection that's been helpful or that's given us an idea," Berkner tells 27 News.



Stimmi is officially launching this week. The goal is to have 500 users by the end of the year. They're offering free trials of the app to get a sense of what's working and what parents want out of the service.



The founders see it as a way of transforming care for children with special needs by consolidating all of the child's medical, safety and communication information in one place.



"I think there's a real need for this and I want to be able to help families have a plan of action in case of a crisis," Thompson said.

Visit Stimmi's website to learn more about how to sign up for the new caregiver app.