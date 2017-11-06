Lions win 30-17 as QB Matthew Stafford dissects Packers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lions win 30-17 as QB Matthew Stafford dissects Packers

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (AP) -

Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.
   Stafford was 26 of 33, including 12 of 14 in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jones. Ameer Abdullah added a 4-yard touchdown run for Detroit (4-4).
   Green Bay (4-4) finally got in the end zone on Brett Hundley's 1-yard quarterback sneak with 9:52 left.
   The Lions answered with Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:06 left to put the game out of reach with a 17-point lead. Jones had seven catches for 107 yards.
   The Packers have lost three straight games.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament

    College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament

    For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

    More >>

    For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

    More >>

  • Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>
    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>

  • #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    #1 Badgers remain undefeated after sweeping #4 Ohio State

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

    Senior Claudia Kepler, junior Mikaela Gardner and sophomore Alexis Mauermann each notched goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory and a series sweep of No. 4 Ohio State Sunday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.