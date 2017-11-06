Whitewater man arrested for felony OWI after rear-ending semi

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 40-year-old Whitewater man is in jail after Rock County Sheriff's Deputies arrested him for felony offense OWI after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Charles Bruenig was driving westbound on East County Trunk N when he rear ended a semi while trying to turn onto State Highway 26.

Bruenig was driving with his 7-month-old at the time of the crash, and told deputies he had been checking a text message.

Deputies say Bruenig admitted to drinking, subsequently failing a field sobriety test, and was arrested for his 3rd OWI. Luckily no one was hurt in the crash.

Bruenig is being held in the Rock County Jail, and will make his first court appearance Tuesday.