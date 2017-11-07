Bullet holes found in Madison apartment after shots fired on S. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bullet holes found in Madison apartment after shots fired on S. Bassett Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate a report of shots fired and find a home with bullet holes.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Bassett Street. The person living in the 2-story apartment said their residence had been struck by bullets. 

At least one person was home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt. Police found casings nearby and damage to the residence.

Detectives are still investigating and no one has been arrested yet. Madison police tell 27 News it's too early to say whether the apartment was targeted.

