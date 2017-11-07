A Mural to Remember: Black Earth Children's Museum unveils community art installation

BLACK EARTH (WKOW) -- Hundreds of students and local artists with Dane County Mural Arts are part of a new art installation going up at Black Earth's Children's Museum.

"How does that look? Does that look like a camoflauge background?" Sonya Sankaran asked to half a dozen kids using paintbrushes to create a 'smooshy' wildlife landscape for their Driftless Den exhibit.

"And all that smooshy blended stuff will be cut up and put as grasses," Sankaran explained. Her origination Dane County Mural Arts is helping folks of all ages participate in the special project.

"We draw the lines for the kids and any child can feel like they've contributed," Sankaran explained about a few dozen birds designed for the installation. They were painted by Wisconsin Heights and Mt. Horeb students.

Once the images are stuck to the mural, they won't go anywhere because of the special paint process that feels a lot like vinyl to the touch.

"It's just so incredibly versatile, we can glue it on the outside of a building, we can glue it to brick or cement," Dane County Mural Arts Alicia Rheal said. "They're [the kids] are gonna be able to get their hands on it, wash it down and do it again for the next ten to twenty years," she added.

The project is sponsored by the Madison Community Foundation.

The exhibit mural is expect to be Tuesday (November 7), learn more about Dane County Mural Arts, here.

Learn more about Black Earth Children's Museum, here.