United Way of Dane County to celebrate community's generosity

MADISON (WKOW) -- United Way of Dane County will host its annual "Community Celebration" next week.

The event is Thursday, November 16 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Monona Terrace. 27 WKOW is a sponsor and Wake Up Wisconsin anchors Dani Maxwell and Brandon Taylor will serve as emcees.

The event highlights how the public's generosity helps people in Dane County. It will feature three speakers from partner agencies who will share stories about how United Way has helped them in areas of education, income and health.

The event is free. For more information or to register click here.