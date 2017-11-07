United Way of Dane County to celebrate community's generosity - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

United Way of Dane County to celebrate community's generosity

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: United Way of Dane County Courtesy: United Way of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- United Way of Dane County will host its annual "Community Celebration" next week.

The event is Thursday, November 16 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Monona Terrace. 27 WKOW is a sponsor and Wake Up Wisconsin anchors Dani Maxwell and Brandon Taylor will serve as emcees.

The event highlights how the public's generosity helps people in Dane County. It will feature three speakers from partner agencies who will share stories about how United Way has helped them in areas of education, income and health. 

The event is free. For more information or to register click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.