Trump projects optimism ahead of South Korea talks

SEOUL (ABCNEWS) -- A red carpet welcome for President Donald Trump in South Korea. His first stop on the tour, lunch with service members at Camp Humphreys near Seoul.

It's the closest President Trump has come to the front lines of the nuclear standoff with North Korea. Just 35 miles from the border between North and South Korea, he spoke about why he predicts success, stopping the country's nuclear plans

"It always works out. It has to work out," President Trump said.

He also spoke about the world working together to stop North Korea from taking action.

"We will together confront North Korea's actions threatening millions of innocent lives, he is indeed threatening millions and millions of lives so needlessly," President Trump said.

Meanwhile, North Korea welcomed President Trump to the peninsula by pledging to strengthen its nuclear power, in response to what it calls hostile acts by the U.S. and its allies.

One thing President Trump will not do on this stop is tour the DMZ between North and South Korea. The White House chalked it up to scheduling issues, but also said a DMZ stop has become a bit of a cliche.

Since President Ronald Reagan toured the DMZ in 1983, all U.S. Presidents except George H. W. Bush have visited.