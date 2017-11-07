Hero who chased and fired on Texas gunman gives emotional interview

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (WKOW) -- A Texas man is being called a hero, but in his emotional interview, you can tell what unfolded during a Sunday church service has deeply affected him.

Stephen Willeford, 55, was at home in Sutherland Springs when his daughter heard shots coming from the church nearby. He grabbed his rifle and ran barefoot to see if he could help. When he saw the gunman, he didn't hesitate and fired, hitting him twice.

"He saw me and I saw him," Willeford told ABC affiliate KHOG. "I was standing behind a pickup truck for cover."

Willeford added: "I know I hit him. He got into his vehicle, and he fired another couple rounds through his side window. When the window dropped, I fired another round at him again."

The gunman left in a vehicle, so Willeford stopped a pick-up truck and asked for help. "We need to stop him," he told the driver.

The two men chased the gunman, identified as Devin Kelley, 26, until the suspect crashed. Police found the gunman with three gunshot wounds; one they believe was self-inflicted.

"I just wish I could have gotten there faster. I'm no hero ; I'm not," Willeford says, getting emotional. "Every time I heard a shot I knew that probably represented a life. I was scared to death."

Kelley was convicted by a military court in 2012 on charges of assault and aggravated assault on his then-wife and a child, which should have prevented him from purchasing firearms, an Air Force official said Monday.

The mass shooting was neither racially nor religiously motivated, authorities said, noting there was a domestic situation within the suspect's family.