Conversations about sexual harassment in the workplace

(WKOW) -- With workplace sexual harassment dominating the headlines in recent weeks, those conversations with co-workers can be a little more uncomfortable.

Instead of talking about the Packers game or a night of Netflix binge-watching, some employees may be talking about the graphic details of the Kevin Space and Harvey Weinstein allegations. Employees are sharing personal stories or sometimes even discussing their own office problems. Sometimes they gossip about bosses.

But when talking about personal experiences or discussing details from the latest scandals, experts say to remember you're at work chatting with professional colleagues, and what you say may cross a boundary with someone else.

"When we're talking about in-office water cooler banter, we have to realize even when we're repeating something someone has said, it's not necessary to be really graphic," says Diane Gottsman, business etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas. "When you're retelling a tale, you have to think, 'Is it uncomfortable for people to hear?'"

For harassment survivors, office conversations about harassment and assault could even trigger brutal memories of past experiences. Etiquette experts also say employees should think carefully about how much they want to share at work.

At the end of the day, experts say managers have the biggest responsibility. They have the power to channel the "cubicle conversation" into a larger discussion about work culture.