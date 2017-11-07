Whitewater man with 7-month-old in car arrested for third OWI

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A Whitewater man with his 7-month-old child in the car was arrested following a crash Monday and faces a third offense OWI, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Charles D. Bruenig, 40, admitted to police that he was reading a text prior to the crash, according to the release.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded about 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, to a two-vehicle crash on the east County Highway N overpass at Wisconsin Highway 26.

A semi driven by a 59-year-old man from Oklahoma was westbound on Highway N and entered a turn lane to turn south onto Highway 26.

A Toyota Scion driven Bruenig also was westbound and entered the turn lane, rear-ending the semi.

Investigators say Bruenig told them he was looking at a text message just before the crash. Bruenig displayed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol at his residence prior to driving, according to the news release.

Bruenig performed standard field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

Bruenig has two prior OWI convictions, making this arrest a third offense. Bruenig had his 7-month-old child in his vehicle at the time of the crash, which enhances this arrest to a Felony. A blood sample was taken from Bruenig after a search warrant was authorized by a Rock County judge.

There were no injuries to any occupants involved. The child was turned over to his mother on scene. In addition to being arrested for OWI 3rd with a child under 16, Bruenig will also be cited for operating while suspended and inattentive driving.