Senate to vote on dropping minimum hunting age for those with mentors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Children of any age would be allowed to hunt with guns under a mentorship program in a bill the state Senate is set to approve. The Assembly passed the bill last week, so approval would send the bill to Gov. Walker to sign.

Currently a Wisconsin resident must be at least 12 years old to buy a hunting license or hunt with a gun unless they're participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt through that program.

The bill would allow people of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The bill also would allow hunters and mentors to have more than one weapon between them.

Thirty-four states have no minimum hunting age, according to the Wisconsin Hunters' Rights Coalition.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday.

