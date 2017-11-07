Hit-and-run driver strikes man with infant crossing street

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man crossing the street carrying an infant in a car seat was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.

The man and infant both were injured, whoever the injuries that were not life threatening, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.

At approximately 6:05 pm, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, officers were dispatched to a hit and run at the intersection of N. Marquette Street and E Washington Avenue.

Officers learned that the adult victim was crossing Marquette Street while carrying an infant in a car seat. It seems that the vehicle slowed as it approached the light and then accelerated, striking the victims. The infant was ejected from the car seat and the adult victim fell to the ground. They were both transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle is described as a light silver or white, large SUV with running lights over the windshield and chrome running boards. Vehicle may have LED headlights



The suspect vehicle was last seen turning east onto East Washington Avenue and crossing Highway 30. Anyone with information on the suspect driver or vehicle is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center at 255-2345.