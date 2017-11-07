At the capitol: Bills under consideration today - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

At the capitol: Bills under consideration today

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a flurry of activity at the state capitol today as legislators work their way through a wide variety of bills. Among the bills are several high-profile measures.

In the state Assembly, Nov. 7, 2017 (Follow the vote HERE.):

A bill that would provide incentives for healthy eating for participants in the FoodShare program.

A bill that would loosen wetland restoration requirements for public utilities.

In the state Senate, Nov. 7, 2017 (Follow the vote HERE.):

A vote on a proposal to call for a Constitutional convention to add a balanced budget amendment.

A bill to repeal Wisconsin's sulfide mining moratorium.

A bill that would eliminate a minimum age for youth hunters in a mentorship program.

A bill to allow farmers to grow industrial hemp in certain circumstances

