NASA announces new competition to use 3D printers to build house - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NASA announces new competition to use 3D printers to build houses on Mars

Posted: Updated:

PEORIA, IL (WKOW) - 3D printing has already opened new doors in the medical and industrial fields, but now NASA wants to use this technology to help the mission on Mars. On Tuesday, NASA announced their competition at Bradley University, open to anyone interested.

Officials say there's no way to get all the equipment on a spacecraft that would be necessary to build houses on the red planet, so they're offering $2 million to the group that develops a way to build homes using resources only found on Mars. They're hoping these 3D printer robots will one day be able to build these structures without human assistance, to pave the way for if and when we do actually get there.

Interested teams can register until February 15th, 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.