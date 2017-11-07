NASA announces new competition to use 3D printers to build houses on Mars

An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's office has released the names of the three people who died Friday in a crash between a combine and SUV.
Madison police investigate a report of shots fired and find a home with bullet holes.
A Madison church is reacting to the deadly church shooing Sunday in Texas by considering a dramatic step to increase security.
A Texas man is being called a hero, but in his emotional interview, you can tell what unfolded during a Sunday church service has deeply affected him.
In direct response to our nation's opioid epidemic, Mercyhealth will soon use laughing gas in their ER.
A local service organization is upset that a local high school won't publicize their college scholarship offer. But the district says it's because the local Lions Club is making a demand they can't legally.
Authorities say Charles Bruenig was driving westbound on East County Trunk N when he rear ended a semi while trying to turn onto State Highway 26.
Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.
Monday marks the start to the first-ever Wisconsin Startup Week, to empower and educate aspiring business owners across the state. As the week kicks off, two Madison area women are launching their first business together, part of the future of entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.
It's no surprise the field of candidates for 2018's election continues to grow, but one party in particular has candidates busting from it's seams.
Madison Police are investigating a burglary after 60 year old man came home to find his home had been broken into.
Police say the incident happened at 2:00 pm after being notified of an armed robbery.
An investigation into a report of a beloved, family dog being stolen from the driveway of a Fennimore home ends sadly, but with no theft involved.
