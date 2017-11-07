NASA announces new competition to use 3D printers to build houses on Mars

PEORIA, IL (WKOW) - 3D printing has already opened new doors in the medical and industrial fields, but now NASA wants to use this technology to help the mission on Mars. On Tuesday, NASA announced their competition at Bradley University, open to anyone interested.

Officials say there's no way to get all the equipment on a spacecraft that would be necessary to build houses on the red planet, so they're offering $2 million to the group that develops a way to build homes using resources only found on Mars. They're hoping these 3D printer robots will one day be able to build these structures without human assistance, to pave the way for if and when we do actually get there.

Interested teams can register until February 15th, 2018.