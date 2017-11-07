Senate passes crime victim amendment, Assembly votes Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate passed a constitutional amendment by a vote of 29-4 that would provide crime victims with a host of rights.

The Wisconsin Constitution and statutes already provide victims with a list of rights. The amendment largely duplicates the existing language but takes things a step further in several areas.

In addition to a right to privacy, victims could have information or records that could be used to locate them sealed, have the right to be heard at plea, parole, revocation, expungement and pardon proceedings and the right to refuse defense attorneys' requests for interviews, depositions or discovery.

The Assembly is scheduled to consider it Thursday.

A constitutional amendment must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum.

