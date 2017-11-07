Wisconsin Senate to vote on legalizing hemp farming - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would allow farmers to grow hemp. The motion passed the Assembly a week ago.

The bill would set up state licenses for farmers looking to grow industrial hemp. People with drug convictions wouldn't be eligible for the licenses and the plants couldn't contain more than 1 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill during a floor session set to begin Tuesday morning. Approval would send the measure to the state Assembly.

At least 30 states have passed legislation allowing hemp farms. Supporters of the Wisconsin bill say hemp has a wide range of uses and Wisconsin farmers should have the option of growing another profitable crop.

