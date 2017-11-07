Oldest map to use word 'America' up for sale - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oldest map to use word 'America' up for sale

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

LONDON (AP) - Christie's auction house says it has discovered a previously unknown copy of a 510-year-old map that has been dubbed "America's birth certificate" because it is the first to use the name for the New World.

Julian Wilson, senior specialist in Christie's books department, says the 1507 two-dimensional printed globe by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller is "the earliest piece of writing that uses the word America."

Waldseemueller decided to name the landmass after Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci, who helped show that lands being explored by Europeans in the 15th and 16th centuries were not -- as Christopher Columbus surmised -- part of Asia.

Christie's said Tuesday it will sell the map in London on Dec. 13, 2017. It's estimated to fetch between 600,000 pounds ($788,000) and 900,000 pounds ($1.2 million).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.