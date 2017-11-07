Waunakee police offer reward in string of burglaries

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Waunakee police are investigating a string of burglaries that took place over two days in early November.

Police responded at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2 to a report of a burlglary at a home on Raymond Road where the residents awoke to find two individuals in their bedroom, according to a police department news release.

The during the early morning of Nov. 3, police were called to five more burglaries or attempted burglary complaints.

They occurred on Fish Street and Third, Fourth and Fifth streets.

Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people involve.d

Tips can be called in to the ain live at 608-849-4523 or the tip line at 608-849-2847. Callers can remain anonymous, plice say.

Police are reminding residents to keep their homes secure, including closing overhead garage doors, locking interior doors and reporting suspicious behavior.