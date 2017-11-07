Legislature targets barring assessors onto property

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature has passed a bill that would prohibit assessors from increasing the assessment of a property just because the owner doesn't let them inside.

The Assembly passed the bill Tuesday on a voice vote. The Senate followed suit with its own voice vote later in the day. The bill now goes to Gov. Scott Walker.

The bill would also allow owners who don't let assessors onto their property the ability to challenge assessments.

The proposal is in response to a July Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that said homeowners' constitutional rights were violated when they were prevented from challenging their assessments because they didn't allow assessors into their homes.

The Supreme Court said such visits amount to unreasonable searches and assessors need warrants if they can't get the homeowners' consent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.