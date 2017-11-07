Study: Black voter turnout in Wisconsin drops double digits

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new study says turnout among black voters in Wisconsin dropped about 19 percent between 2012 and 2016.

The percentage drop is more than four times the national decline.

"I think it's an indicator of some of the things that happened in 2016 [in Wisconsin]," said Barry Burden, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison. "I think [one factor] was less enthusiasm among black voters for candidates then we had seen in 2008 and 2012."

Burden credits President Barack Obama's campaign strategy in Wisconsin.

"He visited the state multiple times, ran advertisements and had an extensive field operation in the state," said Burden, who admits is a stark difference than the 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. "Clinton really didn't do any of those things, she didn't visit the state during the general election, had less of a presence here and fewer advertisements."

State Representative David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) says the study confirms the Voter ID law, which requires photo ID at the voting booth, disproportionately hurts minority voter turnout.

"[The law] left so much confusion that folks either stayed home from voting and didn't vote altogether or they didn't know the process and weren't prepared," said Rep. Bowen, who points to it as a sign of voter suppression.

Courts have found that minority voters are less likely to have a driver's license or another form of ID that meets the requirement.

Going forward, Rep. Bowen says the study changes his next campaign's strategy of getting out the vote.

"We need to hone in on our base voters," said Rep. Bowen. "If we don't do the necessary base building and organizing, relationship building with our base voters there's no way that we can win."

The study also found that voter turnout for Hispanics and Asians dropped almost 6 percent in 2016. The turnout rate for those groups rose about 2 percent nationally.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the study that was done by a liberal nonprofit, Center for American Progress, studied date from U.S. Census, polls, and state voter files.