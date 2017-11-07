Operation Fresh Start receives large donation for new building

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local program that helps young people get ready for their futures got some help on Tuesday for its own future.



Operation Fresh Start got a $500,000 donation from the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Inc. to help build its new facility.



The group helps kids who didn't make it throughout high school or need training to get into post-school programs.



"The youth are actually doing a lot of the work," said Gregory Markle, Exec. Dir. of Operation Fresh Start . "One thing is we engage youth in construction training so the walls behind you, youth as part of their training have put up."



Operation Fresh Start's new headquarters is on Milwaukee Street in Madison. Once the building is completed, the group will be able to serve twice as many kids as they do now -- which is about 200 at a time.



The building campaign has raised over $3 million so far. $1 million is needed to finish the project.