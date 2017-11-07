Vos says Foxconn deal will be good for taxpayers

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to elimi...

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says state economic development officials are continuing to make changes to a $3 billion contract with display screen manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group to get the best possible deal for taxpayers.

Vos commented on the Foxconn deal Tuesday, a day after the contract was distributed to members of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The board was set to vote on terms of the deal Wednesday, and Gov. Scott Walker has said the contract should be signed by the end of the week.

WEDC board member Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter said Tuesday the latest version of the contract will protect taxpayers.

Vos says he supports keeping the details of the contract secret and trusts that the board will negotiate the best possible deal.