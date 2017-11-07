Woman, infant child hurt in Madison hit-and-run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman, infant child hurt in Madison hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Madison.

Police say it happened Monday night just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of N. Marquette Street and E. Washington Avenue.

The woman was crossing the street while carrying her infant child in a car seat. Police say it seemed the vehicle slowed down as it approached the light, and then accelerated, striking the victims. The child was thrown from the car seat and the woman fell to the ground. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police say the vehicle is a light silver or white SUV with running lights over the windshield, and chrome running boards. They say it may have LED headlights.

The released a picture of it.

If you have any information about the driver, call the Dane County Communications Center at 255-2345

