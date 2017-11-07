Faces of Opioid Crisis Quilt on display at State Capitol - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Faces of Opioid Crisis Quilt on display at State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Wisconsin mothers are sharing their stories of opioid addiction, and they're using a quilt to send their message.

Both women are grieving mothers and advocates fighting the opioid epidemic. Bonnie Sesolak lost her 21 year old son, Cody Sesolak to a heroin overdose in 2013. Bev Kelley-Miller lost her daughter, Megan Kelley to a heroin overdose in 2015. The say the quilt is their tool to open the door for discussion.

"Whenever I tour with them, the one word I hear the most often is "wow"," said Kelley-Miller. But its only a tiny snapshot. "Wow, they don't look like they're addicted"."

The quilt enables Bonnie Sesolak and Bev Kelley-Miller to share the story of their children. It also provides a vehicle for other families to honor the lives of their loved ones lost, those in prison, and family members in recovery.

Kelley-Miller says they have three quilts total. The top of each lists names of recovery centers and their phone numbers.

