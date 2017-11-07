Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff ranking - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.
   Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.
   After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin was No. 8, the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Washington, the highest-ranked Pac-12 team, is ninth and Auburn is 10th.
   No. 14 Penn State and No. 15 Ohio State fell out of the top 10 after losses last week.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Love, LeBron push Cavaliers past Bucks 124-119

    Love, LeBron push Cavaliers past Bucks 124-119

    Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.    

    More >>

    Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.    

    More >>

  • Packers' Bulaga out for the season

    Packers' Bulaga out for the season

    Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed what Green Bay feared after the Monday night matchup with Detroit. Tackle Bryan Bulaga will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. 

    More >>

    Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed what Green Bay feared after the Monday night matchup with Detroit. Tackle Bryan Bulaga will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. 

    More >>

  • Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Badgers ranked eighth in latest College Football Playoff rankings

    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>
    Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.    Oklahoma remained fifth and TCU moved up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday. The Sooners and Horned Frogs play a key Big 12 game on Saturday, with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the conference.    After Miami, unbeaten Wisconsin...More >>

  • College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament

    College Soccer: Badgers return to national tournament

    For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

    More >>

    For the second straight season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team is returning to the NCAA national tournament with a home match against Toledo on Friday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

    More >>

  • Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Freshman King Leads Badgers in Final Exhibition Win

    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>
    Led by a game-high 17 points from Kobe King, four Badgers scored in double figures and the Wisconsin men's basketball team earned an 85-56 victory over Div. III UW-Stout on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. Finishing off an eight-game preseason schedule — which included a foreign trip to Australia and New Zealand this summer — the Badgers hosted the Blue Devils for their second-annual Cancer Awareness Game in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center, which recognized ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.