Wisconsin Air Guard unit returns Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The season of thanks begins early this year for 200 Wisconsin Airmen and their families as the military unit returns home from duty overseas.
    The members of the 115th Fighter Wing based in Madison spent the past three months in a very disputed part of the world: the Korean Peninsula.
    They were stationed at an airbase in South Korea.
    Wednesday morning is their official homecoming as family, friends and military leaders welcome them back to Truax Field.

