MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a celebration of making the outdoors more accessible to everyone.

Access Ability Wisconsin held an outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College on Tuesday.

The group recently received a grant to buy more of the devices.

The chairs are able to go where regular wheelchairs can't go, offering people with mobility issues a chance to explore more of the outdoors.

"The ability to do this with family and friends increases independence, it decreases depression and it allows the whole community to experience and share the outdoors together," said AAW's Monica Kamal.

The outdoor wheelchairs are available at certain parks in Dane and surrounding counties.