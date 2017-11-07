Outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a celebration of making the outdoors more accessible to everyone.
    Access Ability Wisconsin held an outdoor wheelchair fair at Madison College on Tuesday.
    The group recently received a grant to buy more of the devices.
    The chairs are able to go where regular wheelchairs can't go, offering people with mobility issues a chance to explore more of the outdoors.
     "The ability to do this with family and friends increases independence, it decreases depression and it allows the whole community to experience and share the outdoors together," said AAW's Monica Kamal.
    The outdoor wheelchairs are available at certain parks in Dane and surrounding counties.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.