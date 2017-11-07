Voters again reject Milton school referendum

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton School District voters once again turned down a school referendum.

The $69.9 million spending proposal lost Tuesday by a vote of 3,311 to 2,686, according to unofficial results from the Rock County Clerk's office.

A year ago, voters rejected an $87 million plan to build a new high school and upgrade other facilities.

Parts of the city of Janesville are within the Milton School District, and three out of those four wards voted in favor of the referendum.

However, the city of Milton and most rural areas in the district rejected it.

In a statement issued shortly after the votes were counted, Superintendent Tim Schigur said that the district will go back to the board and community to seek input to determine the next possible steps.

"Although the majority of the board of education and staff felt the solution presented was the very best to reduce overcrowding in all schools and improve student learning environments, we accept the results of tonight referendum and the democratic process.